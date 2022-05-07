HAVRE — MSU-Northern head football coach Jerome Souers announced the signing of 20 student-athletes on Friday. Souers has signed 14 Montana athletes, four Californians, and one from North Dakota.

“We are exited to announce this recruiting class and to have this group on board” said Souers in a media release. “They are going to be a big part of the future of MSU-Northern football, and we are looking forward to working with this group of student-athletes.”

First - Last - Pos - Ht - Wt - Hometown

1 Chase Fields QB 6'2" 190 Lewistown, Mt

2 Greg Rivera LS 6'1" 215 San Jose, Ca

3 Aiden Perkins OL/DL 5'11" 240 Culbertson, Mt

4 Jamari Johnson RB 5'9" 175 Colton, Ca

5 Silverstre Rodriguez OL 6'1" 300 Big Fork, Mt

6 Kai Green RB 5'9" 180 Pittsburg, Ca

7 John Toth DL 6'1" 290 American River CC, Ca

8 Rodney Laverdure OL 6'7" 315 Belcourt, ND

9 Trevin Grammer OL 6'0" 265 Chester, Mt

10 Brant Seewald LB 6'1" 205 Cut Bank, Mt

11 Isaac Widder LB 6'1" 215 Missoula, Mt

12 Kaden Nelson K/P 6'0" 195 Polson, Mt

13 Drake Barreth WR 5'11" 170 Chinook, Mt

14 Caden Crowell OL/DL 6'1" 245 Cascade, Mt

15 Josh Hammerly OL 6'0 250 Scobey, Mt

16 Devin Shelton WR 6'6" 215 Frenchtown, Mt

17 Stran Selman DB 5'11" 205 Huntley Project, Mt

18 Mikkel Rider QB 6'3" 215 Harlem, Mt

19 C.J. Smith DB 6'0" 175 Browning, Mt

20 Andreas Van Diest DB 5'10" 210 Univ. of Providence (Trans)



