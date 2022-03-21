Josh Huestis basketball camp will return to Great Falls this summer

GREAT FALLS — The Josh Huestis basketball camp returns to Great Falls this summer after a two year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Huestis, a former CMR High School legend, Stanford University standout, and one of the few players to ever make it to the NBA from Montana, made a point every summer to run the camp and give kids the opportunity to learn and love the game as well as give back to his hometown.

“Everybody is excited that we’re doing it again just because it’s a lot of fun, really rewarding to go back home and teach kids, help them get better at basketball, help make them better people and continue to grow.”

For Huestis, the return of his camp allows him to give kids the experience of giving them someone to learn and look up to in the game - an opportunity Huestis said he never had growing up in Montana.

“Everything I’ve done in basketball has led me to this point where people trust me with the chance to be able to learn and look up to me and I want to use that in the best way I can so that’s really important to me.”

Registration will open March 23. The camp will be from July 11th-14th at the Great Falls CMR Fieldhouse.

The price of the camp will be $225 through the end of March then $250 starting in April. For all the camp updates and signup information, click here .



