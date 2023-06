Kai Stewart claims BKFC world title in Great Falls

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship was held in Great Falls on Friday at the Four Season Arena, with Kai Stewart claiming the title.

The main event featured two Great Falls fighters - Stewart and Louie Lopez - fighting for the BKFC featherweight world championship.

Stewart fights for Team Wolfpack gym, which has a home next to a nail salon in the basement of the Times Square building in downtown Great Falls.

Lopez competes for Diesel’s Counter Punch MMA, started by combat sports legend Joe Riggs and operated in a warehouse in the Black Eagle industrial district.