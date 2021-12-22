Missoula Hellgate wins big over Great Falls CMR

GREAT FALLS — The 1-2 Missoula Hellgate Knights made one last away trip before the holiday break when they travelled to Great Falls CMR to take on the 2-1 Rustlers for some Class AA boys basketball action.

The first quarter was a low-scoring one ending 14-7 in favor of the Knights. The offense would never find it’s stride for the Rustlers.

The Knights passing was impeccable against the zone defense and with their size and physicality, skyrocketed to a 30-12 lead at half. From there, senior Griffin Kinch would help lead Missoula Hellgate to a 30-point win scoring 14 of his 25 points in the second half.

Tyson Wheeler and Rogan Barnwell tied for a team-high eight points on the night.

The Rustlers next game is at home against Billings Skyview Jan. 6. The Knights next game is also Jan. 6th at home against Helena Capital.