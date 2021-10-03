Montana Tech takes down MSU-Northern

HAVRE — The Montana Tech Orediggers stepped onto Tilleman Field in Havre and escaped with their second win of the season because of their balanced attack on offense.

Quarterback Jet Campbell went 17 of 32 with 300 yards and three touchdowns while running back Blake Counts rushed for 105 yards on 25 carries.

For MSU-Northern, this game makes it back-to-back close games in which they couldn’t pull off a win late in the game. However, for Head Coach Andrew Rolin, it’s a step in the right direction.

FINAL: Montana Tech 23 MSU-Northern 13

Next week, the Orediggers host the College of Idaho while MSU-Northern takes on Carroll College in Helena.

