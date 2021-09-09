The high school football season is now, fully, underway.

The remaining Class B teams around the state played their first regular season games this past weekend, joining the rest of the state in getting the 2021 season started. And in this week's MontanaSports.com high school football power rankings, the top five teams held firm with few other shakeups around the state.

Missoula Sentinel (2-0) remains the top dog in Class AA. The defending state champs opened the season with a big win over Billings West in a rematch of the 2020 title game, and followed that performance up with a 35-14 win over Bozeman on the road. The Spartans' game against crosstown rival Missoula Hellgate was postponed on Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns, so for now Week 3 will serve as a bye week for Sentinel. The top three teams in Class AA stay the same while Kalispell Glacier (2-0) and Bozeman Gallatin (2-0) crack the top five for the first time this season.

After drubbing Dillon 48-6, Hamilton stays put atop the Class A rankings as the Broncs improved to 2-0 on the season. The Broncs also hold an early win over Corvallis to start the 2021 season. Billings Central (2-0) remains at No. 2 while Polson (2-0) received enough votes to tie Laurel (2-0) for third. The Pirates make their debut in the rankings this year after a record-setting performance from quarterback Jarrett Wilson against Stevensville. Whitefish (2-0) remains at No. 5 after a big win over Frenchtown.

In Class B, Florence opened the season as the favorite in the rankings and topped defending State B champion Manhattan 52-0 in a statement win for the Falcons. The Class B rankings saw the more dramatic changes, as both Townsend (1-0) and Eureka (1-0) tied for second in the poll. Fairfield (1-0) remains at No. 4 while Malta (1-0) makes its season debut at No. 5.

Joliet (2-0) and Drummond-Philipsburg (2-0) come in as the top two teams in 8-Man once again. Joliet beat Lone Peak 42-8 while the Titans put up a mere 84 points in a victory over Troy. Fort Benton (2-0) jumps from No. 5 to No. 3. Scobey (2-0) remains firm at No. 4 while Thompson Falls (2-0) cracks the list at No. 5.

In the 6-Man ranks, defending state champion Froid-Medicine Lake (2-0) comes in at No. 1 again after a 59-13 win over Harlowton. White Sulphur Springs (2-0) and Hot Springs (2-0) stay at Nos. 2 and 3 respectively, while Bridger (2-0) moves up one spot to No. 4 and Shields Valley (1-0) and Power-Dutton-Brady come in tied at No. 5.

The full power rankings are below:

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (2-0)

2. Billings West (1-1)

3. Helena High (2-0)

4. Kalispell Glacier (2-0)

5. Bozeman Gallatin (2-0)

Receiving votes: Billings Senior

Class A

1. Hamilton (2-0)

2. Billings Central (2-0)

T3. Laurel (2-0)

T3. Polson (2-0)

5. Whitefish (2-0)

Receiving votes: Lewistown, Miles City, Columbia Falls, Sidney

Class B

1. Florence (1-0)

T2. Townsend (1-0)

T2. Eureka (1-0)

4. Fairfield (1-0)

5. Malta (1-0)

Receiving votes: Big Timber, Columbus, Jefferson, Bigfork, Three Forks, Baker

8-Man

1. Joliet (2-0)

2. Drummong-Philipsburg (2-0)

3. Fort Benton (2-0)

4. Scobey (2-0)

5. Thompson Falls (2-0)

Receiving votes: Chinook

6-Man

1. Froid-Medicine Lake (2-0)

2. White Sulphur Springs (2-0)

3. Hot Springs (2-0)

4. Bridger (2-0)

T5. Shields Valley (1-0)

T5. Power-Dutton-Brady (2-0)

Receiving votes: Savage, Roy-Winifred, Richey-Lambert