New cross country coach at Great Falls High School

GREAT FALLS — After an illustrious 27-year career at Great Falls High, Head Coach of the Bison Cross Country team, Bob Stingley is retiring.

“It’s been a real fun ride,” says Stingley. “I hope to stay involved with the kids somehow and still be hanging out here at the track in the spring.”

Stingley most recently won the 2023 Boys State Championship. Right by his side during that title season was assistant coach, Dave Kilian. Kilian, who served under Stingley for four years, has been appointed as the new Head Coach for Bison Cross Country. His new position comes recommended by the Great Falls Public Schools Athletic Department.

“I think familiarity is a huge thing,” says GFPS Athletic Director, Mike Henneberg. “There’s always a transition period, and we want our coaches to make it their own. What we have here is very successful, and I know that David assimilated very well when he came in, and he’ll bring his own ideas.”

I asked Dave what kind of Coach he’s going to be. They’re all traits many of the team are already familiar with.

“I’m an encourager. I try to make everything positive and I'm fiery. I'm competitive. The kids are going to see all of it out of me,” says Kilian.

Kilian began coaching in 2008, with experience at both the high school and college level. He’s been running himself since the fourth grade. Before coming to Great Falls, Kilian had success at Sherwood, a high school in Oregon.

“The last number of years that we were there we saw some great successes, saw a lot of kids break some amazing times,” he says.

Kilian says he hopes to not only push the kids to be their best, but get them to fall in love with running.

“A big thing for me is running is one of those few activities you can do your entire life. And I want to build a group of young men and young women who become lifelong runners,” he says.

After losing some strong Senior classes to graduation, Kilian says his first act as coach will be to reinforce the team’s depth. He says he plans to continue outreach work with youth track programs and soccer teams to recruit and develop talent for his squads. He says while there was certainly no rushing Stingley’s retirement, it’s a role he’s been preparing for.

“To be able to kind of take that proverbial baton and continue the amazing legacy Bob Stingley has built up and try to put my own little flavor and spin on it,” says Kilian.

Stingley will remain in an advisory role for the team and continue to be a strong advocate for not only cross country but running in general. Kilian’s tenure officially commences once practice begins in August.