Northern C Divisional championships: Roy-Winifred takes first for both boys and girls

GREAT FALLS — In the final day of the Northern C Divisional tournament, champions were crowned and dreams were kept alive.

BOYS CONSOLATION

WINNETT-GRASS RANGE 55, HEART BUTTE 51

Winnett-Grass Range Brady Bantz's game high 28 points was the lift the Rams needed over the high octane Warriors. They will play Belt in a challenge game to get the second spot in Northern C heading into the state tournament.

BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

BELT 31, ROY-WINIFRED 37

In a rematch of the 8C district title game one week ago, the well-disciplined Huskies came in for revenge against the Outlaws as both defenses showed out. At the end of the first half, it was 19-12 Roy-Winifred. Belt never could get on track offensively as Shad Boyce and Blake Donsbach hit the glass hard as well as combining for 26 of their 37 points.

GIRLS CONSOLATION

BELT 47, FORT BENTON 34

Cloe Kalanick scored the 10 points in the first quarter but Belt was able to tie the game up 22-22 at half. In the third quarter, Belt outscored the Longhorns 17-5 enabling Belt to secure a win in the consolation game. Lindsey Paulson had a game high 15 points.

GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

ROY-WINIFRED 41, BOX ELDER 28

In a rematch of the 2019 state title game where Box Elder won the whole thing, this was two of the state's best vying for the divisional title. Roy-Winifred utilized their size to dominate leaning on the Heggem sisters for a combined 28 points on the night.



