GREAT FALLS — Day three of the Northern C Divisional tournament featured four semifinal match-ups with some of the usual suspects advancing to the championship.

Boys

Roy-Winifred 53, Chinook 40

Oskar Pula of Chinook gave the crowd a highlight dunk and a handful of blocks but Roy-Winifred's Shad Boyce gave his team the aggressiveness and consistency needed to push past the Sugarbeeters with his 16 points to continue their momentum. Carter Pendergrass came up huge dropping a game-high 19 points off the bench for the Outlaws.

Belt 58, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 48

Led by Reese Paulson's 20 points and Bridger Vogl's 17 points, the team defense of the Huskies proved troublesome while their half court tempo halted any momentum that CJI had throughout the game. They'll have a rematch with Roy-Winifred and a chance at redemption from their loss at the 8C district title game just one week ago.

Girls

Roy-Winifred 59, Fort Benton 23

Sophomore Isabelle Heggem's 6-foot-3 height made Fort Benton's life on offense a nightmare while her 20 points to go along with Laynee Elness' 17 points proved to be too much as Roy-Winifred gets back to the divisional title game yet again continuing their undefeated season.

Box Elder 54, Belt 44

Balanced scoring and stingy defense made it tough for the well-disciplined Belt Huskies to provide much offense in the first half with the Lady Bears up three at half. Breanna Bacon scored a team high 13-points en route to yet another Box Elder divisional title shot against a Roy-Winifred team they are all to familiar with. Box Elder won a state title against the Roy-Winifred in 2019 while the Outlaws went on to win the following season.



TRENDING ARTICLES

