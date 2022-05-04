Paulson and Reynolds set meet records at Cascade Top 8

GREAT FALLS — Memorial Stadium played host to one of the bigger Class B/C track and field events of the year as the Cascade Top 8 meet saw a handful of meet records broken.

On the boys side, the University of Montana basketball commit, Shelby’s Rhett Reynolds, jumped 6-foot six inches in high jump good enough to tie his personal record and break the meet record.

On the girls side, no stranger to state titles in cross country and track, Belt’s Lindsey Paulson broke the 1600-meter record with a five minute and 8.18-second time then followed it up with another meet record in the 3200-meter race with a 11 minute and 6.49-second time.

Full results from the meet can be found here .



TRENDING ARTICLES

