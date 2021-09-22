Rocky Mountain College wins individual and team awards at Argo Invitational

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence hosted the Argo Invitational this past Monday and Tuesday at Meadow Lark Country Club where the the number one golfers for the Argos performed in the top-10.

For the men’s team, senior Ben Kaul made his presence known day one shooting 13-over-par 229 throughout the course of three rounds.

On the women’s side, junior Kielar Jones tied for ninth in the tournament shooting a score of 89 both days.

For the team scores, Rocky Mountain College took care of business in both the men and women’s fields taking first in both. They also fielded the individual winner’s for both.

For the men, Parker Jones took first place with a 4-under-par 212. He was the only golfer in the two-day tournament to shoot under-par.

For the women, Claire Wright continued her dominance shooting a 7-over-par 151. Wright's teammates Valentina Zuleta and Hailey Derrickson followed with second and third place finishes as well.

Below are the full individual results from the two-day span at Meadow Lark Country Club.

Argo Invitational Individual Women's Results