Running Rabbit becomes first Browning athlete to sign with Griz football

BROWNING — The FCS national championship contender Montana Grizzlies got better Wednesday.

Browning’s Tommy Running Rabbit made a dream come true as he inked his name to play for the Griz next season. With his commitment to Montana, he becomes the first player out of Browning to sign a scholarship to the Griz football team.

“It feels like a movie and doesn’t seem real, but it is. It feels like a joy in my heart,” said Running Rabbit. “They were my childhood team. I looked up to them my whole life and wanted to play for them ever since I was a little boy. I’m excited.”

His signing was done in front of a large part of the Browning community, which has helped him throughout his athletic career. Running Rabbit was able to participate in football camps and other sport-related programs because of the financial assistance the community provided.

Running Rabbit is a 4.0 student in the classroom and plays both sides of the ball when it comes to the gridiron. He finished his senior season with 40 carries for 182 yards and 22 receptions for 407 yards. Defensively, he led the team in tackles with 9.8 per game and interceptions with three. He also added five sacks and was named MVP for the Browning Indians.