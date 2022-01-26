Rustlers top Bison in first crosstown battle of the season

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls CMR Rustlers (5-4, 4-1) were supposed to play the Great Falls High Bison (2-7, 2-3) on January 14.

However, due to COVID and Great Falls Publics Schools' decision to have classes virtual that week, the crosstown rivalry was rescheduled to Tuesday, January 25 - and the game did not disappoint.

After the conclusion of the third quarter, the Rustlers held a commanding 14-point lead. However, big plays down the stretch from Dani Stenger who scored five points on back-to-back plays to cut the deficit to five brought energy into the building for the Bison.

The Rustlers though held strong as they dominated on the glass and won the battle on the interior. The Bison host Billings Senior on Friday, Jan. 28 while the Rustlers host Billings West.