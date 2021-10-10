Saturday football: DGS-Winnett-Grass Range vs. Centerville

DGS-Winnett-Grass Range 50 Centerville 29

The Centerville Miners' senior day was spoiled as they lost to DGS-Winnett-Grass Range in a game where the Bearcats had control the whole game. Ace and Axel Becker both had scores in the first half along with Kail Vincent to put them up 20-16 at the break.

For the Miners, Eathan Upchurch was a big reason they stayed in it as he hauled in two receiving touchdowns in the first half to keep it close but a 30-13 quarter for the Bearcats is what put the Miners down too far to come back. DGS-Winnett-Grass Range improves to 6-1 in their first season as five area co-op while Centerville drops to 1-5.

Other scores



West Yellowstone 14 Valley Christian 63

Richey/Lambert Co-op 48 Wibaux 8

Gardiner 0 White Sulphur Springs 74