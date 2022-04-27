Senger heroics lift Bison over Rustlers in crosstown softball

GREAT FALLS — In the top of the seventh inning, the Rustlers led the Bison 3-2 in the first of two crosstown games of the 2022 season but a solo shot from junior Ella Galloway tied it up at 3-3. An errant pitch then scored Tennyson Ehnes to go up 4-3. Junior Dani Senger steppd up to the box with a chance to put the exclamation point on a thrilling back and forth game and delivered a three run shot.

The pitch was just under chest high which allowed Senger to send the ball over the left field fence and a 7-3 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

Despite a two-run homerun from junior Brie Ginnaty, Great Falls High School prevailed in a seven inning thriller, 7-5. They still have work to do now improving to 2-4 in the all-important Eastern AA, 4-5 overall while the Rustlers drop to 3-3 in conference and 5-4 overall. The remainder of conference schedule will be more important with no divisional tournaments in place to seed both conferences.

Both teams have make-up games Thursday, April 28 followed by the first ever East-West Crossover Tournament Saturday at the Multi-Sport complex in Great Falls with doubleheader action for all AA teams at 12 and 2 p.m.

