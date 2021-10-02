Sports Xtra (Friday, October 1, 2021)

GREAT FALLS — Prep football scores and video from across the Treasure State!
Helena Capital 43, Butte 3
Helena High 38, Kalispell Glacier 24
Billings West 63, Billings Skyview 0
Missoula Big Sky 42, Missoula Hellgate 35
Great Falls CMR 36, Bozeman Gallatin 20
Billings Senior 31, Bozeman High 28 (Thursday)
Missoula Sentinel 54, Kalispell Flathead 0
Laurel 28, Billings Central 14
Polson 37, Columbia Falls 0
Dillon 38, Butte Central 20
Frenchtown 38, Kellogg (ID) 23 (Thursday)
Glendive 49, Havre 37
Libby 47, Browning 28
Miles City 64, Livingston 0
Sidney 62, Hardin 15
Stevensville 50, Corvallis 8
Whitefish 48, Ronan 12
Columbus 50, Big Timber 19
Townsend 34, Manhattan 13
Jefferson 37, Three Forks 0
Baker 41, Roundup 6
Bigfork 42, Missoula Loyola 0
Glasgow 32, Fairfield 22
Huntley Project 41, Shepherd 8
Malta 43, Conrad 0
Red Lodge 58, Colstrip 0