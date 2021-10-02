Sports Xtra (Friday, October 1, 2021)

Posted at 10:52 PM, Oct 01, 2021

Helena Capital 43, Butte 3

Helena High 38, Kalispell Glacier 24

Billings West 63, Billings Skyview 0

Missoula Big Sky 42, Missoula Hellgate 35

Great Falls CMR 36, Bozeman Gallatin 20

Billings Senior 31, Bozeman High 28 (Thursday)

Missoula Sentinel 54, Kalispell Flathead 0

Laurel 28, Billings Central 14

Polson 37, Columbia Falls 0

Dillon 38, Butte Central 20

Frenchtown 38, Kellogg (ID) 23 (Thursday)

Glendive 49, Havre 37

Libby 47, Browning 28

Miles City 64, Livingston 0

Sidney 62, Hardin 15

Stevensville 50, Corvallis 8

Whitefish 48, Ronan 12

Columbus 50, Big Timber 19

Townsend 34, Manhattan 13

Jefferson 37, Three Forks 0

Baker 41, Roundup 6

Bigfork 42, Missoula Loyola 0

Glasgow 32, Fairfield 22

Huntley Project 41, Shepherd 8

Malta 43, Conrad 0

Red Lodge 58, Colstrip 0



