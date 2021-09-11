Watch
Sports

Actions

Sports Xtra (Friday September 10, 2021)

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Sports Xtra (Friday September 10, 2021)
Posted at 9:45 AM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 11:45:47-04

GREAT FALLS — Sports Xtra (Friday September 10, 2021)

Sports Xtra (Friday September 10, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader