Sports Xtra (Friday, September 17, 2021)

Posted at 11:25 PM, Sep 17, 2021

GREAT FALLS — Scores and video from prep football across Montana. Great Falls CMR 56, Billings Skyview 14

Billings West 42, Great Falls High 0

Bozeman 31, Belgrade 0

Butte 48, Kalispell Flathead 7

Helena High 63, Missoula Hellgate 6

Missoula Sentinel 29, Kalispell Glacier 21

Helena Capital 49, Missoula Big Sky 0

Billings Central 37, Havre 7

Browning 40, East Helena 22

Dillon 36, Sidney 14

Frenchtown 47, Corvallis 6

Hamilton 49, Butte Central 14

Hardin 42, Livingston 24

Columbia Falls 48, Libby 0

Miles City 42, Glendive 24

Polson 62, Ronan 8

Fairfield 22, Whitehall 14

Glasgow 50, Colstrip 0

Malta 41, Shepherd 12

Missoula Loyola 39, Conrad 12

Red Lodge 16, Big Timber 7

Three Forks 33, Anaconda 7

Roundup 28, Wolf Point 27 (OT)

Darby 31, Twin Bridges 8

Circle 30, Broadus 14

Chinook 50, Hays-Lodgepole 14

Drummond-Philipsburg 76, St. Ignatius 62

Fairview 62, Lodge Grass 20

Fort Benton 27, Belt 20

Park City 62, Lone Peak 14

Shelby 68, Harlem 6

Sheridan 49, Absarokee 8

Thompson Falls 49, Alberton-Superior 0



