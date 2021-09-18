Sports Xtra (Friday, September 17, 2021)

GREAT FALLS — Scores and video from prep football across Montana.
Great Falls CMR 56, Billings Skyview 14
Billings West 42, Great Falls High 0
Bozeman 31, Belgrade 0
Butte 48, Kalispell Flathead 7
Helena High 63, Missoula Hellgate 6
Missoula Sentinel 29, Kalispell Glacier 21
Helena Capital 49, Missoula Big Sky 0
Billings Central 37, Havre 7
Browning 40, East Helena 22
Dillon 36, Sidney 14
Frenchtown 47, Corvallis 6
Hamilton 49, Butte Central 14
Hardin 42, Livingston 24
Columbia Falls 48, Libby 0
Miles City 42, Glendive 24
Polson 62, Ronan 8
Fairfield 22, Whitehall 14
Glasgow 50, Colstrip 0
Malta 41, Shepherd 12
Missoula Loyola 39, Conrad 12
Red Lodge 16, Big Timber 7
Three Forks 33, Anaconda 7
Roundup 28, Wolf Point 27 (OT)
Darby 31, Twin Bridges 8
Circle 30, Broadus 14
Chinook 50, Hays-Lodgepole 14
Drummond-Philipsburg 76, St. Ignatius 62
Fairview 62, Lodge Grass 20
Fort Benton 27, Belt 20
Park City 62, Lone Peak 14
Shelby 68, Harlem 6
Sheridan 49, Absarokee 8
Thompson Falls 49, Alberton-Superior 0