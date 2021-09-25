Sports Xtra (Friday September 24, 2021)

Posted at 10:40 PM, Sep 24, 2021

GREAT FALLS — Prep football scores and video above from across the Treasure State! Class AA scores

Great Falls CMR 36, Billings Senior 12

Bozeman High 49, Billings Skyview 7 (Thursday)

Billings West 48, Belgrade 3

Great Falls High 27, Bozeman Gallatin 22

Kalispell Glacier 21, Helena Capital 7

Billings West 48, Belgrade 6

Missoula Sentinel 27, Helena High 6

Missoula Hellgate 62, Kalispell Flathead 38 (Thursday) Class A scores

Billings Central 54, Livingston 0

Browning 34, Ronan 32

Dillon 27, Frenchtown 21

Hamilton 49, Stevensville 12

Lewistown 37, Sidney 7

Miles City 40, Havre 0

Polson 49, Libby 14

Whitefish 44, East Helena 8

Laurel 42, Hardin 0

Butte Central 44, Corvallis 0 Class B scores

Townsend 35, Three Forks 0

Bigfork 54, Whitehall 6

Big Timber 25, Manhattan 19 (OT)

Columbus 26, Jefferson 14

Eureka 33, Missoula-Loyola 8

Fairfield 59, Conrad 12

Florence 44, Anaconda 3

Glasgow 36, Cut Bank 6

Huntley Project 50, Roundup 2

Malta 54, Wolf Point 20 8-Man scores

Belt 60, Cascade 12

Broadus 47, Poplar 8

Charlo 60, Plains 0

Chinook 61, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 14

Drummound-Philipsburg 56, Victor 6

Joliet 42, Twin Bridges 6

Plentywood 58, Forsyth 6

No. 3 Thompson Falls 62, Seeley-Swan 6 6-Man scores

Big Sandy 56, Heart Butte 6

Bridger 44, Broadview-Lavina 19

Richey-Lambert 49, Savage 0

Shields Valley 38, DGS-GR-W 14

