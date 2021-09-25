Sports Xtra (Friday September 24, 2021)

GREAT FALLS — Prep football scores and video above from across the Treasure State!
Class AA scores
Great Falls CMR 36, Billings Senior 12
Bozeman High 49, Billings Skyview 7 (Thursday)
Billings West 48, Belgrade 3
Great Falls High 27, Bozeman Gallatin 22
Kalispell Glacier 21, Helena Capital 7
Missoula Sentinel 27, Helena High 6
Missoula Hellgate 62, Kalispell Flathead 38 (Thursday)
Class A scores
Billings Central 54, Livingston 0
Browning 34, Ronan 32
Dillon 27, Frenchtown 21
Hamilton 49, Stevensville 12
Lewistown 37, Sidney 7
Miles City 40, Havre 0
Polson 49, Libby 14
Whitefish 44, East Helena 8
Laurel 42, Hardin 0
Butte Central 44, Corvallis 0
Class B scores
Townsend 35, Three Forks 0
Bigfork 54, Whitehall 6
Big Timber 25, Manhattan 19 (OT)
Columbus 26, Jefferson 14
Eureka 33, Missoula-Loyola 8
Fairfield 59, Conrad 12
Florence 44, Anaconda 3
Glasgow 36, Cut Bank 6
Huntley Project 50, Roundup 2
Malta 54, Wolf Point 20
8-Man scores
Belt 60, Cascade 12
Broadus 47, Poplar 8
Charlo 60, Plains 0
Chinook 61, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 14
Drummound-Philipsburg 56, Victor 6
Joliet 42, Twin Bridges 6
Plentywood 58, Forsyth 6
No. 3 Thompson Falls 62, Seeley-Swan 6
6-Man scores
Big Sandy 56, Heart Butte 6
Bridger 44, Broadview-Lavina 19
Richey-Lambert 49, Savage 0
Shields Valley 38, DGS-GR-W 14