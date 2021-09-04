Sports Xtra (Friday, September 3, 2021)

GREAT FALLS — Scores and video from prep sports across Montana for Friday, September 3, 2021 (more scores will be added as we get them)

Kalispell Glacier 33, Great Falls CMR 21

Helena High 28, Billings Senior 14

Billings West 28, Helena Capital 0

Missoula Big Sky 42, Billings Skyview 7

Butte 17, Great Falls 7

Missoula Hellgate 42, Belgrade 20

Missoula Sentinel 35, Bozeman High 14

Bozeman Gallatin 49, Kalispell Flathead 7

Chinook 54, Shelby 14

Seeley-Swan 58, Plains 0

Plentywood 30, Westby-Grenora 6 (Thursday)

Power-Dutton-Brady 44, Sunburst 10

Florence 52, Manhattan 0

Jefferson 35, Whitehall 14

Fairfield 18, Missoula Loyola 6

Bigfork 27, Cut Bank 0

Big Timber 42, Colstrip 0

Eureka 35, Conrad 0

Townsend 43, Anaconda 0