Sports Xtra - Scores & Video (Friday August 27)

GREAT FALLS — Tom Wylie has the scores and the highlights for Montana high school sports from Friday night.
Class AA scores
Billings Senior 18, Butte 17 (Thursday)
Billings Skyview 34, Kalispell Flathead 7
Bozeman Gallatin 13, Missoula Big Sky 3
CMR 37, Missoula Hellgate 35
Helena Capital 14, Bozeman 12
Helena 22, Great Falls 0
Kalispell Glacier 52, Belgrade 0
Missoula Sentinel 22, Billings West 19
Class A scores
Columbia Falls 35, Stevensville 6
Frenchtown 45, Browning 6
Hamilton 46, Corvallis 8
Havre 12, Sidney 7
Lewistown 41, Glendive 6
Libby 55, East Helena 0
Miles City 36, Hardin 0
Whitefish 28, Dillon 26
Class B scores
Bowman County (ND) 45, Wolf Point 0
Eureka 14, Bonners Ferry (ID) 13
Huntley Project 14, Big Timber 12
Missoula Loyola 14, Cut Bank 13
Three Forks 43, Roundup 6
8-Man scores
Albertson-Superior 66, Plains 8
Forsyth 36, Broadus 10
Joliet 36, Shelby 20
Scobey 44, Circle 0
Seeley-Swan 26, Arlee 8
Sheridan 27, Choteau 25 (OT)
Thompson Falls 42, Charlo 0
Westby-Grenora 42, Ekalaka 36
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 36, Cascade 6