Sports Xtra - Scores & Video (Friday August 27)

Posted at 7:49 AM, Aug 28, 2021

GREAT FALLS — Tom Wylie has the scores and the highlights for Montana high school sports from Friday night. Class AA scores

Billings Senior 18, Butte 17 (Thursday)

Billings Skyview 34, Kalispell Flathead 7

Bozeman Gallatin 13, Missoula Big Sky 3

CMR 37, Missoula Hellgate 35

Helena Capital 14, Bozeman 12

Helena 22, Great Falls 0

Kalispell Glacier 52, Belgrade 0

Missoula Sentinel 22, Billings West 19 Class A scores

Columbia Falls 35, Stevensville 6

Frenchtown 45, Browning 6

Hamilton 46, Corvallis 8

Havre 12, Sidney 7

Lewistown 41, Glendive 6

Libby 55, East Helena 0

Miles City 36, Hardin 0

Whitefish 28, Dillon 26 Class B scores

Bowman County (ND) 45, Wolf Point 0

Eureka 14, Bonners Ferry (ID) 13

Huntley Project 14, Big Timber 12

Missoula Loyola 14, Cut Bank 13

Three Forks 43, Roundup 6 8-Man scores

Albertson-Superior 66, Plains 8

Forsyth 36, Broadus 10

Joliet 36, Shelby 20

Scobey 44, Circle 0

Seeley-Swan 26, Arlee 8

Sheridan 27, Choteau 25 (OT)

Thompson Falls 42, Charlo 0

Westby-Grenora 42, Ekalaka 36

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 36, Cascade 6

