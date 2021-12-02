University of Providence volleyball advances to the Elite 8

GREAT FALLS — The #5 University of Providence volleyball team finished off pool play with a statement win in the NAIA Nationally Volleyball Championship after defeating #10 Life University in three straight sets.

The win comes off their first pool play game yesterday when they defeated Lindsey Wilson in a sweep. With their win over Life, the program will advance to the Elite Eight, making it the farthest the Argos have gone in their program history.

The first set was a back and forth affair with the Running Eagles (34-3) taking control 18-13. An 11-3 run though from the Argos stifled the surge and the Argos went up one set winning it 25-21.

In the second set, an early lead for the Argos propelled them to win set two with the same score, 25-21. Then in the third set, the momentum had done it’s job and they cruised to a 25-15 win and a sweep of Life University.

Freshman Sadie Lott led the way with 11 kills, two aces and three blocks on the night. Cydney Finberg-Roberts finished with 25 assists while Sacha Legros compiled 26 digs.

The program now sits at 28-2 and face-to-face with the #4 Park University. First serve is at 6:30 p.m. MTN.

