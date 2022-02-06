UP's Maldonado eclipses 2,000 points; MSU-Northern men get season sweep

GREAT FALLS — Emilee Maldonado became the third University of Providence player to score 2,000 career points in their career joining her teammate Parker Esary who eclipsed that mark against Carroll College Jan. 27.

Esary and Maldonado are on their fifth year sharing the court which made sharing the moment together even better for Maldonado who’s family was also in attendance from Sunnyside, WA.

"It's exciting. I think it shows a lot of what we did and what we were capable during our time here. She's a dominant force in the post and I'm a point guard; [we are] a 1-2 punch out there. I think that's most important that we could do it together.”

The Argos (22-5, 9-3) bounced back after a two game losing skid moving the ball on offense accruing 23 assists on their way to a 76-64 win over MSU-Northern (8-18, 1-11).

The MSU-Northern men’s team came into Great Falls needing a conference win after losing four in a row and they took advantage of a Providence (11-14, 2-10) team that was missing three of their five starters.

Two of the most electric duos in the Frontier Conference in Mascio McCadney and Davis Harris combined for 42 points as Harris had a double-double while McCadney had 25 points on 10 of 12 shooting. They routed the Argos 77-58.

