Valier takes care of Great Falls Central under the lights

GREAT FALLS — GFCC 7, Valier 61

Neither Great Falls Central Catholic or Valier had never played under the lights for a 6-man football game but on Saturday, both teams had the pleasure to take in atmosphere of Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.

Conrad Duffy and the GFCC Mustangs came in as an inexperienced bunch looking to expand on their big win last week against Lincoln but experience showed for Valier as Wes Edwards got the scoring started with a returned fumble for a touchdown. From there it was all Panthers. Valier improves to 2-1 while GFCC falls to 1-2.