Volleyball: Fort Benton, Simms, Geraldine-Highwood, and Belt advance

BELT — (Editor's Note: This article will be updated after every game)

Simms 3, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 0

The Simms Tigers were too much for the 9 a.m. first round game at Belt High School Thursday morning as they took on a highly motivated and energetic Chester-Joplin-Inverness Hawks and battled them in a sweep winning 3-0. Kodiann Lynn led the way for the Tigers with a game-high 14 kills while Taylee Sawyer amassed 18 assists.

Fort Benton3, Great Falls Central Catholic 0

From start to finish, the Longhorns dominated the Mustangs after winning their first set 25-10. GFCC would make it a match testing Fort Benton in the last two but ultimately the size and athleticism were too much. They play Simms in the next round of divisional. Emerson Giese had 5 aces to her name as well.

Geraldine-Highwood 3, Valier 1

After a shocking first set win from Valier spurred on by emotional runs by the Panthers, the undefeated 20-0 Rivals settled in and rattled off three big sets to advance. Up front the Rivals proved to be too much with Azzia Rowland, Abby Dines and Trinity Tinsen combining for for 41 kills.

Belt 3, Chinook 0

Credit the Chinook Sugarbeeters for competing each set as it was visible how hard Hallie Neibauer and the team were working to close out each set but the Belt Huskies held on to win three straight going 25-20, 25-23 and 25-23 winning the third set after being down 10 points. Raily Gliko and Kylee Permann combined for 16 kills on the outside. Belt will face Geraldine-Highwood in the next round.

