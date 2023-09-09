Teen arrested after threatening Great Falls student

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls police on Friday, September 8, 2023, arrested a 13-year-old student who reportedly texted threats of violence.

According to a social media post from the Great Falls Falls Police Department, officers were notified Friday at about 4:00 p.m. that a North Middle School student threatened another student.

The post goes on to say that out of an abundance of caution, several officers responded to the school.

Upon investigating, police confirmed the student had texted threats involving a gun to one particular student.

The victim was safe, and the suspect was arrested at home by 4:25 p.m.

The suspect was remanded to the Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with intimidation.

Police say no physical violence occurred. The name of the teen has not been released.

GFPD encourages parents to talk to their children about how serious even texting threats can be.

They say they are proud of the student for telling a parent and school staff member right away.

