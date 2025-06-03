Trending News (Tuesday, June 03, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

TRENDING TODAY:



Kelsey Jo Staigmiller pleads not guilty to homicide and other charges. Click here.

Cody Rencurel charged for the shooting death of Dixie Schroeder. Click here.

Deshawn Leeallen Chapman charged for the shooting death of Tiffiney Niehoff. Click here.

Three people rescued after getting stranded on Marias River. Click here.

Spark! Children’s Museum of Montana announces new location. Click here.

WEATHER :

Increasing clouds. Hit or miss showers this afternoon and evening. Not as cool with high temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

Hit or miss showers around this week- Tuesday, June 3

CIRCUS GENOA

The Circus Genoa will be in Great Falls on Wednesday, June 4, with performances at 4:30pm and at 7:30pm at the Four Season Arena at Montana ExpoPark. The website states: "The show features performers from around the world, including our Daredevil in the Globe of Death, Acrobats, Magicians, Contortionist, Hula-Hoop Artist, Clown, Juggler, a transforming autobot and more. (Acts subject to change.)" Each performance is scheduled to last 90 minutes. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for ages 2-11; 2 and under free. Click here for more information and tickets.

MOVIE IN THE PARK

The first "Movie in the Park" of 2025 will be on Friday June 6, and will feature "The Wild Robot." The event at GibsonPark is free and includes free face painting from 7pm - 9pm. The movie will start at sunset in Gibson Park. The event is all thanks to our sponsors: Mountain Title Company, Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz with Steel Etc., Montana Credit Union, Great Falls Hospital, and Century Gaming.