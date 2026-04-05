GREAT FALLS — A person was detained after reportedly shooting at a vehicle south of Eddie's Corner early on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

The Fergus County Sheriff's Office says that Central Montana Dispatch received a 911 call from a semi driver who was traveling on HIghway 191 South between Eddie's Corner and Harlowton.

Semi-truck shot at, destroyed by fire in central Montana

The semi driver said that he was being shot at by a vehicle behind him.

The Fergus County Sheriffs Office, Wheatland County Sheriff’s Office, and Judith Basin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area.

While en route, it was reported that the semi was now fully engulfed in flames and the occupants of the semi were running into the field for cover.

The Fergus County Sheriff's Office said:

A short time later, deputies located a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle that was allegedly firing shots at the Semi. The driver was ordered out at gun point by deputies and detained with no issues. Currently, agencies are investigating the incident.

At this point, the name of the person has not been released, nor is there any word on a possible motive.

We will update you when we get more information.