Snow totals from across Montana

GREAT FALLS — The first big snowstorm of the season was a good one! Many locations across Montana received at least a few inches of snow, and a few locations saw up to two feet. The snow began falling late Tuesday and continued throughout Wednesday and into Thursday.

Most of the snow accumulation is now done with, but roads are going to continue to be icy/snow-covered for the next couple of days, so please use extreme caution when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go.

Here are some official two-day totals from across our region as reported by the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

MTN News Snow totals (October 24-26, 2023)

For Friday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies, with some decrease in the cloud cover during the second half of the day. There is also going to be some scattered light snow around tomorrow, especially during the morning and generally in central and southern Montana, and light snow accumulations are possible. It is also going to be cold again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s.

We are then going to have decreasing clouds and mostly dry conditions Friday night. This is also going to be the coldest night that we have had since earlier this year as lows are going to be in the single digits above and below zero.

