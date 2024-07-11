Grocery shopping of the future? New carts help save time and money while you shop

We’ve all probably had a moment of shock when we see the total at the grocery store checkout counter. A company called Caper Carts is promoting a new type of shopping cart that will let customers keep a better eye on what they're spending as they roam through the store.

Instead of waiting in line and feeling the sticker shock at the checkout screen, it’s as easy as scanning the item, dropping it in the cart, and immediately seeing your running total.

Emily Thomsen, a mother, used the carts for the first time and said, "Here I can see the bill tabulating as you go."

Olivia Acree/ KSHB Emily Thomsen shopper

The USDA says the price of food from the grocery store has gone up 25% since 2019. Thomsen has noticed the spike in prices, and believes the new carts could help her be more conscious of what she's spending.

“It definitely keeps me more aware of what the prices are because, you know, oftentimes I'm distracted even at the checkout process. I'm not watching every item that goes through,” she said.

“Essentially it does everything that you need shopping-wise in this one little container,” said Nancy Mays, a spokesperson for the organization Price Chopper. “There's a lot of bonus amenities as well. So, for example, it can track your shopping list, clip coupons automatically so you have everything you need right here.”

If you’re not ready to embrace this new way of shopping, she says not to worry.

“This won’t replace self-checkout, and it won’t replace the checkouts with clerks. It's just one more way you can shop,” said Mays.

The carts are available at some Kansas City area stores and the company hopes to expand their reach into other stores.

Over the years, technology companies have tried to partner with retailers to solve various issues that customers face. In one example, various retailers have taken advantage of RFID technology to monitor stock, track promotions and give insights, as Forbes reported.

This story was originally published by Olivia Acree at Scripps News Kansas City.