Crime suspected after Today Show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother reported missing

Authorities in Arizona say they are now investigating a crime after the mother of Savannah Guthrie — a co-anchor of NBC's Today Show — was reported missing.

"We saw some things at the home that were concerning to us," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday. "We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime. And we're asking the community's help."

The PCSD said Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her house around 9:30 Saturday night and was reported missing the next day by her family. Guthrie is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities have classified her as a missing vulnerable adult due to her age.



&lt;a href="https://www.mapsdirections.info/de/evolkerung-auf-einer-karte-berechnen/"&gt;Kartentool Bevölkerung&lt;/a&gt;

Nanos noted that Guthrie does not have good physical health, but he said she does not have any mental issues. He added that they’re using aircraft, drones and search dogs to look for her, and their homicide detectives are also investigating.

“Maybe you’ve ran into her, maybe she wandered off and you ran into her. If you’ve seen her or anybody like her, call us,” Nanos said.

PCSD is encouraging people who know anything to call 88-CRIME or police.

This story was originally published by Andrew Christiansen and Kenny Darr with the Scripps News Group in Tucson.