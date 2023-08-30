A cold front brings cooler temperatures, gusty conditions, and scattered showers today

Happy Wednesday!

A lake wind advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

A high wind warning is in effect from 6am/10am today until 12pm Thursday for the Rocky Mountain Front and portions of Cascade and Judith Basin County. Sustained wind speeds will be between 25 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

Starting off today in western Montana and along the Hi-line partly cloudy skies linger with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Central Montana will start off the day with mostly sunny skies and have increased cloud cover during the afternoon with accompanying showers and thunderstorms. Cooler temperature highs in the 60s and 70s in central and western Montana as a cold front moves slowly through the state. While temperature highs in the eastern part of the state range in the 80s. Very windy conditions throughout the day with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph, gusts possible up to 50 mph. Haze will continue to fluctuate throughout the day.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers on Thursday. Showers are mainly possible during the morning and in locations along the Hi-line and east of I-15. Temperatures warm up from today into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Gusty winds continue with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph with gusts possible up to 40 mph. There is also going to be some haze around.

Friday and Saturday with have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. Friday’s temperatures will be in the 80s while Saturdays will be in the 90s and mid to upper 80s. Breezy Friday and Saturday, sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Sunday’s temperature highs range in the 80s while Monday’s temperatures hang around in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday and scattered showers Monday. Breezy conditions both days with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20mph.

Next Tuesday will bring partly cloudy skies, a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms, and temperatures in the 70s with breezy sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.