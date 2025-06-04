A few spotty showers Wednesday, then a warm up

We'll have some sunshine in the morning, but that'll give way to building clouds and another round of afternoon spotty showers and thunderstorms. A little bit of a haze will move in this afternoon courtesy of Canadian wildfires. Daytime highs in the 60s to around 70°.

A warming trend starts on Thursday as temperatures get into the 70s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be around during the afternoon and evening, mainly in the higher terrain. We'll also see more wildfire smoke filling in to areas east of I-15. There won't be any significant impacts to air quality but it will lead to hazy sunshine.

We're trending drier and warmer for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so it's definitely going to be a great weekend to be outside. It'll warm into the 70s and lower 80s on Friday and Saturday and upper 70s to lower 80s into Sunday.

Next week is leaning warmer and drier for the beginning of the week, especially on Monday where temperatures will come close to 90° in a few areas. Then, more clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday as a system passes through the area. Temperatures cool a bit throughout the workweek.

