A quick warmup after record cool Sunday

Brrr! Chilly late June morning in Montana. Wind chill dipped into the 10s overnight in some mountain locations. Here's a look at the low temperatures across our region overnight and this morning.

MTN News

Logan Pass received 10 inches of snowfall over the weekend, with snow levels dropping as low as 4,300 feet in Glacier National Park. Meanwhile, periods of rain brought beneficial moisture to the region. Here's a look at how much rain fell from Friday through the weekend. Most of central and eastern Montana received between 0.5" and 1.5" of rain over the past three days, with a few lucky spots receiving 1.5" to 2"+. This is already the wettest month since June 2022 in Cut Bank.

The weekend storm continues to depart the region, but lingering moisture could trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs will reach the 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

A warming trend continues through the middle of the week. Higher pressure will bring us sunshine and very low chances of rain or storms. Daytime highs are expected to be in the 70s to mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Toward the latter half of the week, there is a better chance of showers and thunderstorms, though they will not be widespread. Some storms could be stronger, with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures will cool into the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

A much more pleasant weekend is ahead, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s under plentiful sunshine. It appears that a stronger ridge of high pressure will develop over the West early next week, bringing more summer-like temperatures with highs possibly soaring into the 90s.

