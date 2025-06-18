A sunny Wednesday before storm chances ramp back up

We'll enjoy a nice break from the active weather for our Wednesday, as highs will be in the 80s. An area of high pressure will be passing through, resulting in very dry conditions. Across the plains, the fire danger will increase due to gusty winds and warmer temperatures, with sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph.

On Thursday, southwest flow starts to develop over Montana, leading to increasing clouds and some PM showers and thunderstorms. These storms develop over southwest Montana and eventually move into central Montana late in the day. A couple severe thunderstorms with damaging winds or hail are possible. Summer-like warmth is expected again with high temperatures in the 80s.

A trough of low pressure over the Gulf of Alaska dives southeast towards Montana on Friday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will break out out ahead of it. Once again, hail and damaging wind gusts are going to be the primary risks. Since these storms will have more available moisture than earlier in the week, there is a higher potential for heavy downpours and flash flooding.

Wetter and cooler weather is anticipated for the first weekend of summer as the low pressure system moves directly over the region. Backcountry conditions will be wet, cold, and raw in Glacier National Park as snow returns on Sunday. The higher elevations in Glacier, including Logan Pass, could receive between 3 and 6 inches of snow! Snow levels will drop as low as 5000 feet over the Continental Divide, so there could be snow for the Rocky Mountain Front.

For lower elevations, rain and thunderstorms will persist throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool, with highs in the 60s on Saturday and in the 50s on Sunday. A strong breeze will make it feel even cooler, with wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph, strongest on the Hi-Line and along the Rocky Mountain Front.

The cooldown will be short-lived, with temperatures rebounding to the 60s on Monday and the 70s on Tuesday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be around early next week, but overall the storm chances start to diminish.

