Active weather and colder temperatures this week

Happy Monday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Lower Clark Fork region until 1pm Monday; for the Glacier National Park area until 5am Tuesday; and for the mountains in central Montana until 5am Tuesday.

Today there will be areas of scattered snow and rain around, especially during the afternoon and evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog around. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph and temperature highs will be in the 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered areas of snow around, and the snow will become more widespread as the day goes on. A bit cooler as a cold front enters from Canada. Temperature highs will be in the 20s and low to mid 30s and conditions will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

By Wednesday morning, up to 5 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations. Some lower elevation locations along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the northerly upslope regions in central and north-central Montana may receive up to 8 inches of snow accumulation. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper teens and low to mid 20s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered areas of snow around, especially in locations south of the Hi-Line. High temperatures will be in the teens and conditions will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Friday and Saturday skies will be mostly sunny and mostly dry. High temperatures will be in the teens and low to mid 20s on Friday, and the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s on Saturday. Conditions will be breezy on Saturday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Sunday skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and temperature highs will be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s.