Blustery with snow showers Wednesday; Another round of snow Thursday night

Travel conditions are once again treacherous in Fergus and Judith Basin counties. A BLIZZARD WARNING is active for Fergus and Judith Basin counties, along with the Highwoods and Little Belts, valid until 9:00 PM this evening. Widespread blowing and falling snow is leading to difficult to impossible travel conditions. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting severe driving conditions on most roadways in these counties. This is the view of the U.S. 87/MT-200 Junction at Geyser. Please stay home and avoid travel if possible!

MTN News

An additional 1-4 inches of snow is expected in the lower elevations covered by the Blizzard Warning and Winter Storm Warning, while the mountains may receive 4-7 inches. A strong northwest breeze will persist throughout the day, with sustained wind speeds between 10-30 mph and gusts exceeding 50 mph possible. The winds should diminish later tonight. If you must venture out, please use extreme caution.

MTN News

MTN News

Daytime highs are expected to be in the mid 20s to low 30s across central and eastern Montana. However, factoring in the wind chill, it will feel like the single digits to the low teens. Be sure to bundle up!

MTN News

There will be a brief break in the active weather tonight into Thursday morning as high pressure quickly moves through. However, clouds will increase with snow developing during the afternoon and evening in north-central Montana. Widespread snow is likely Thursday night, tapering off from north to south late Thursday night. Scattered snow showers may continue into Friday morning. Most lower elevation areas can expect a coating to 3 inches of snow from this system, while the mountains may receive 3-9 inches. Be prepared for very slick travel during the Thursday evening commute in some areas, and expect slippery conditions on Friday morning throughout central and north-central Montana.

MTN News

Wind is expected to pick up again on Thursday, particularly for areas west of I-15. Wind gusts over 60 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front, with gusts over 40 mph likely elsewhere. While it will still be breezy, it won't be as windy, with sustained wind speeds of 10-25 mph. Daytime highs on Thursday are forecast to be in the low to mid 30s, with temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 20s and low 30s on Friday.

MTN News

Additional snow showers are possible with another system moving through central Montana Saturday morning. Currently, light snow accumulation is expected. Clouds are expected to clear in the afternoon, with temperatures generally reaching the mid 10s to low to mid 20s across the region.

An upper-level ridge centered off the West Coast will build into Montana early next week, leading to mostly sunny skies and drier weather. Temperatures will rise, with highs in the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s expected on Sunday, and reaching the 30s and even low 40s on Monday and Tuesday. It will be a bit breezy each day.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News