Breezy on the plains, light snow in southwest Montana

A weak system is currently moving through central and southwest Montana, bringing scattered rain and snow. A strong downslope wind is keeping most areas dry. Meanwhile, parts of northeast Montana are socked in dense fog this morning, with a Dense Fog Advisory for Phillips County east to the North Dakota border, active until 4:00 PM today.

Over the next few days, a mild and breezy weather pattern will persist as a few disturbances pass through the region. The primary impacts of these systems will be mountain snow and increasing winds across the plains, with gusts up to 40 mph in central Montana and potentially 60 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front.

A stronger system is expected to arrive early next week, bringing the potential for heavier mountain snow, stronger winds, and colder temperatures.

