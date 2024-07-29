Brief cooldown for Tuesday, but heating up later in the week

What a remarkable weekend! After a long stretch of heat, temps remained in the low to mid 80s each afternoon as temps dipped into the 40s at night. Today, temperatures will warm a few degrees, with most areas reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for southwest Montana this evening, though it will be an otherwise dry and breezy day.

Winds will gust between 25-35mph out of the west-southwest throughout the afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching system. A Red Flag Warning is active from 10am through 9pm on Monday for Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties, due to the combination of gusty winds and low humidity.

A cold front will sweep across central Montana Tuesday morning and eastern Montana Tuesday afternoon, clearing out the smoke from the area Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will drop a good 10-15 degrees from Monday to Tuesday, with most areas only hitting the 70s. on Tuesday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will accompany the frontal passage. Gusty winds and brief downpours will be the primary threats from Tuesday's thunderstorms. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

After that, a hot and dry weather patter will take hold for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. There is the possibility a few areas may reach triple-digit heat by Friday.