Cool and wet start to the work week

After a summer-like weekend, we're looking at a much cooler and wet start to the month of June as an area of low pressure moves over the state. Great Falls hit 90° on Saturday, tying the record high for May 31st. Today, temperatures across central and eastern Montana will struggle to rise out of the 50s.

A widespread area of showers is moving east across central Montana. This will transition to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some sunshine will break through during the evening as skies gradually clear out.

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the 30s for most areas. Patchy frost is possible, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and in parts of the Judith Basin and Fergus counties.

Throughout the rest of the week, a few disturbance will bring the chance of isolated showers through Wednesday. Then, temperatures will warm from the 60s into the 70s and lower 80s by Thursday and Friday with abundant sunshine overhead.

There is some uncertainty regarding the forecast for the upcoming weekend. Some models suggest another low pressure system may move into the eastern part of the state, potentially leading to a cooldown and increased chances of showers.

