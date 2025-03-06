Cooler with more clouds

Cloudier and cooler weather is ahead for our Thursday. A storm system is moving from southern Idaho into Wyoming, spreading clouds into the area. There’s even a chance of light snow showers as far north as Helena, but most of the steady snow will stay south of I-90. The exception to the cloudy weather will be on the Hi-Line, where mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 30s in central Montana and the lower 40s for the Hi-Line.

MTN News

Skies will clear overnight, leading to a sunny and beautiful Friday. It will be dry and warmer, with daytime highs in the 40s and low 50s. Winds will ramp up again along the Rocky Mountain Front, with sustained speeds of 10 to 25 mph.

MTN News

We will enjoy another spring-like weekend, but there will be gusty winds each day. Gusts over 60 mph are possible for the Rocky Mountain Front throughout the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s and 50s on Saturday, and in the 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday. There will be more clouds than on Friday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the weekend.

The dry and mild conditions will continue into Monday, with daytime highs reaching the 50s.

Later Tuesday into Wednesday morning, there will be scattered rain and snow as a disturbance passes through the area. During these two days, we can expect mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, with highs returning to the 40s in most locations. It will also be a bit breezy on Tuesday, with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News