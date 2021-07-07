Chance for strong to severe showers and thunderstorms this evening.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds throughout the day over our area as the heat looks to start to make a return with most areas in the upper 80’s to low 90’s. Showers and thunderstorms will move West to East over the course of the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could be severe as the main threats are damaging winds, hail, lightning and maybe even an isolated tornado.

TONIGHT: Shower and thunderstorm activity move off to our East and we clear up as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures should get into the mid 50’s for most of us and we will be left behind with a light Southwest breeze.

THURSDAY: Looks to be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s depending on where you are. Partly cloudy skies for most of us and the breeze should be a factor out of the West with gusts ranging from 25-35 mph. Yet another chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance for some strong thunderstorms in the afternoon particularly in the Eastern parts of our viewing area.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s as we cool off a little. Remains breezy out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance for an isolated shower in the early morning hours.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: There looks to be another surge of heat in store for this weekend as we look to be under sunny skies for most of us with the wind flipping to the South. High’s look to be in the mid to upper 90’s with a few spots coming close to the triple digit mark. A chance for the winds to kick up Sunday evening with gusts anywhere from 30-40 mph in certain locations.

MONDAY: Windy to start the day with gusts 25-30 mph under sunny skies. Daytime high temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80’s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy for most of the day with temperatures ranging from the low to mid 90’s.

