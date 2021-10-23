General hunting season begins: weather safety

GREAT FALLS — Hunting season kicks off Saturday, and the weather is looking fantastic this weekend. However, as we progress further into the season that will change.

As we have been stressing all summer and fall, it is crucial to follow any fire restrictions if you are planning to have an open fire. It is still wildfire season and the fuels are still abnormally dry.

While you are waiting, it is important not to stay stagnant. Keep yourself moving so your blood remains flowing and heat does not begin to escape your body.

Diet is also extremely important in keeping your body temperature up. You'll want to consume complex carbohydrates, such as nuts, seeds and fruits. Any food items that will raise your blood sugar will actually cool your body. This allows for a greater risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

The way we dress is also vital in avoiding cold related illnesses. Avoid cotton at all costs, wool and silk will keep you dry and act as a good source of insulation.

If you are purchasing new boots for the hunting season, keep in mind you will likely want several layers of socks and that is going to take up lots of space. You will want boots a size or two larger than your normal shoe size to account for this space.

Finally, make sure your outermost layer is water-resistant to avoid any rain or snow from soaking through to your skin. You also want to be sure this layer leaves enough room for perspiration to escape as this will end up cooling your body down if it soaks through to the skin.

The weather looks great the next several days, wishing you a great season and happy hunting!