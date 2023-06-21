Great Falls Rescue Mission summer camp students receive a weather lesson from KRTV staff

The summer camp students at the Great Falls Rescue Mission learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis and forecaster Maggie Reilly on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The kids learned about wind and air pressure. The kids also learned about the different types of precipitation.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer and they learned about air pressure through a hair dryer and a leaf blower.

If you are a summer camp teacher and are interested in having us teach your campers about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.