Heat Recap: August 19, 2025

A strong upper-level ridge was in control of our weather on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, which provided us with lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and very hot temperatures.

A few locations, including Cut Bank, Great Falls, and Miles City, all tied or set a new record high temperature for August 19th.

In Great Falls, Tuesday was the hottest day of 2025 and the hottest day since July 24, 2024, when the high temperature was 103°.

Most locations in the state topped out in the 90s and 100s on Tuesday. Fort Howes in southeastern Montana was one of the hottest locations in the state with a high of 105°. If you wanted cooler temperatures, then Glacier National Park was the place to be. Logan Pass only reached 70°, and a few spots in eastern Montana may not even get down to 70° Tuesday night!

It will still be hot on Wednesday, but not as hot as it was on Tuesday, as highs are going to be in the 80s and 90s in most locations. Much cooler temperatures will return for the end of the work week with highs back in the 70s and 80s!