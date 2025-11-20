How to watch the 'Brawl of the Wild' on Saturday, November 22

MISSOULA — The 124th Brawl of the Wild football game between Montana and Montana State is Saturday, November 22, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

Saturday's game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and will air on CBS affiliates across Montana — KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena, KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley, KBZK in Bozeman, KTVQ in Billings, and KXLF in Butte.

Second-ranked Montana is aiming to put the finishing touches on a 12-0 regular season. No. 3 Montana State is looking for its 10th consecutive win of the season and second straight over its rival.

The winner will secure the Big Sky Conference championship and a likely top-two seed for the FCS playoffs.

The home team has won the past five games in the series, with the Bobcats winning 34-11 last year; 55-21 in 2022; and 48-14 in 2019 in Bozeman.

In Missoula, the Grizzlies won 37-7 in 2023, and 29-10 in 2021. The teams didn't play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game, which is the final game of the regular season, will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The postgame show will immediately follow the game.

