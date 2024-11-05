Heavy mountain snow for Election Day; Snow showers and wind for the plains

A heavy snowstorm is getting started for the mountain ranges in central Montana, while lower elevation areas are experiencing their first accumulating snowfall of the season. The most intense snowfall is expected this afternoon and evening, fueled by strong upslope flow that will lead to heavy snowfall rates and accumulation in the mountains. Meanwhile, the lower elevations can anticipate snow showers accompanied by strong winds throughout the day.

As of Tuesday morning, central Montana is seeing an area of widespread light to moderate snow, with some areas still experiencing mixed precipitation. However, temperatures will drop throughout the day, transitioning all precipitation to snow.

Here’s a breakdown of the snowfall forecast for different areas in central Montana:

Cascade County (areas below 5000 feet), Judith Basin, and Fergus Counties (areas below 4500 feet) : Expect 1-6 inches of snow across the lower elevations, including Great Falls. In areas favored by northerly upslope flow, snowfall could reach 7-14 inches, with over a foot possible from Armington Junction to Geyser along MT-200. Near blizzard conditions are possible on this stretch of highway this afternoon and evening. Lewistown should receive 5-10 inches by Wednesday morning. Additionally, wind gusts could reach 60 mph, leading to significant blowing and drifting snow.

Bears Paw Mountains : 3-12 inches of snowfall, with higher peaks potentially receiving 1-2 feet.

Little Rocky Mountains : Projected snowfall is between 5-10 inches, accompanied by wind gusts of 30-40 mph.

Little Belts, Highwoods, Judith & Snowy Mountains: Storm totals may reach 15-30 inches in areas favored for northerly upslope flow, with 7-14 inches elsewhere. Expect wind gusts of up to 55 mph and near blizzard conditions at times.

As the storm moves out, Wednesday morning will be cold and slippery, with many areas starting the day in the teens and twenties. Many roads will be covered in black ice, so take it slow on the commute. There will be plenty of sunshine later in the day, but chilly temperatures will continue, with daytime highs only reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A warming trend is expected through the end of the week, with highs in the mid and upper 50s on Friday and Saturday across the region. However, strong winds will return this weekend.