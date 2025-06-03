Hit or miss showers around this week

It was a frigid morning by early June standards as most areas dipped into the 20s and 30s. A perfect combination of drier air, light wind, and clear skies allowed temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. In fact, Newlan Creek (Meaghar county) and Gates Park (Lewis & Clark county) were the coldest spots in the county at a frigid 19°!

The main area of low pressure is slowly moving away from the state, but a residual northwest flow will lead to hit or miss showers this afternoon and evening and again on Wednesday. It'll stay near or just below average both days with high temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

We start to warm back up a bit on Thursday with highs back into the low to mid 70s, and we'll have lots of sunshine. Drier and warmer air continues on Friday and into the upcoming weekend with highs in the 80s.