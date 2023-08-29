Temperatures drop off this evening as a cold front enters from the west

Happy Tuesday!

An air quality alert is in effect for most of northern Montana and east of I-15 until at least until 3pm Tuesday. The air may be unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for all at times through this morning into the afternoon.

A lake wind advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 8pm today until 9pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

A red flag warning is in effect 3pm this afternoon until 1am Wednesday for portions of north-central and northeastern Montana. Sustained wind speeds will be between 15 and 20 mph with gusts possible up to 30 mph. Hot temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s with low relative humidity all contribute to an increased risk of fire weather.

A wind advisory is in effect from 3pm this afternoon until 8pm this evening for Flathead and Mission Valleys. Sustained wind speeds will be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible.

Hot temperatures today with highs in the upper 80s and ranging from the low to upper 90s. Sunny skies to start the morning with increased cloud cover and widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms entering western and portions of central Montana. An isolated risk for severe thunderstorms in western and portions of central Montana is in effect. The main hazard is gusty winds, but large hail are also possible. Breezy conditions today will help decrease the smoke in northern and northeastern Montana. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will help improve air quality by pushing the smoke north. A cold front will move in from the west this evening and bring cooler temperatures and breezy conditions tomorrow.

Wednesday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies as some scattered showers and storms linger in western Montana and disturbances pass through potions of central Montana. Cooler temperature highs in the 60s and 70s in central and western Montana. Temperatures increase as you head east in the state ranging in the 80s. Very windy tomorrow with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph, gusts possible up to 50 mph. Haze will continue to fluctuate throughout the day.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers on Thursday. Showers are mainly possible during the morning and in locations along the Hi-line and east of I-15. Temperatures warm up from yesterday into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Gusty winds continue with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph with gusts possible up to 40 mph.

Friday and Saturday with have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. Friday’s temperatures will be in the 80s and upper 70s while Saturdays will be in the 90s and mid to upper 80s. Breezy Friday and Saturday, sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Sunday and Monday Temperatures cool back into the 70s and low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy both days with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.