Increased cloud cover with widely scattered rain and snow showers on Thursday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Several, strong storm systems will continue to impact California with heavy rain, mountain snow and damaging winds. Montana is going to be on the periphery of one of the larger storm systems impacting the West Coast on Thursday. Cloud cover overspreads the region from the southwest during the day as widely scattered rain and snow showers can be expected Thursday night into Friday.

A weak area of high pressure builds back into eastern Montana on Friday. Skies gradually clear out and high temperatures warm around 5-15 degrees above seasonable averages. Mild and calm weather is anticipated throughout the weekend and the beginning of next week. Another disturbance will spread more cloud cover and the slight risk for showers by Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Increased cloud cover. Isolated rain and snow showers during the evening. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees in central Montana, upper 20s and lower 30s for the Helena Valley, low to mid 20s for western portions of the Hi-Line, and upper 10s and lower 20s for northeastern Montana. Remaining mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the 0s and 10s for the Hi-Line, and upper 10s and lower 20s for the rest of central Montana overnight.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. A bit breezy with a SW wind sustained at 10-15 MPH. Highs in the low to mid 40s in central Montana, upper 30s/lower 40s for the Helena Valley and western portions of the Hi-Line, and mid 20s for northeastern Montana. Gradual clearing overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s for central Montana, upper 10s and lower 20s for the Helena Valley and the Hi-Line.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. A SSW breeze sustained at 15-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s for central Montana, mid to upper 30s for the Hi-Line and the Helena Valley, and upper 20s for northeastern Montana. Additional cloud cover overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s for central Montana, upper 10s and lower 20s for the Hi-Line and the Helena Valley, and 0s for northeastern Montana.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. A sustained SW breeze at 15-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. Highs in the mid 40s for central Montana, upper 30s and lower 40s for the Helena Valley, mid 30s for the Hi-Line, and mid 20s for northeastern Montana. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s for central Montana, upper 10s and lower 20s for the Hi-Line and Helena Valley, and upper 0s and lower 10s for northeastern Montana.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s in central Montana, mid to upper 30s for the Helena Valley and the Hi-Line, and mid 20s for northeastern Montana. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s for central Montana, upper 10s and lower 20s for the Hi-Line and Helena Valley, and upper 0s and lower 10s for northeastern Montana.

TUESDAY: Increased cloud cover. Scattered snow showers in higher elevations, slight chance of a rain or snow shower in lower elevations. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s for central Montana, low to mid 30s for the Hi-Line, mid to upper 20s for northeastern Montana. Overnight temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana, mid to upper 10s for the Hi-Line.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s for the Hi-Line, upper 30s and lower 40s for the rest of central Montana.